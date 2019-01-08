Weekend music fests, Ansel Adams photography and sexy dances

× Expand Photo by Sam Zauscher soundON Festival of Modern Music

SOUND AFFECTS

Beachside music festivals probably bring to mind drum circles and musicians that look and sound like Ras Trent, but two weekend festivals are offering something a little different near the beach.

First, there’s the soundON Festival of Modern Music at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) in La Jolla. The annual, three-day event includes a series of concerts, performances, workshops, lectures and art events. While the festival is billed as focusing on chamber music, that description doesn’t fully encapsulate it. Rather, the emphasis is on experimental, avant-garde compositions and performances that, while lovingly curated by musicians Franklin Cox and Christopher Adler, are informal and unconventional.

This year’s festival theme is “The Stories We Tell” and it kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from SoundON’s ensemble-in-residence, NOISE, which includes a number of notable musicians. There will be additional performances at noon and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. All programming takes place in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Music Room and tickets range from $15 to $70 at ljathenaeum.org.

And while soundON is in its 12th year, the inaugural Springboard Music Festival hopes to be an annual event as well. Dubbed a “music discovery festival,” much of the event is devoted to conference-style workshops where up-and-coming musicians will learn from industry experts. However, the general public can check out these bands at the all-day Band & Brew Crawl, which happens Saturday, Jan. 12 at five venues around Ocean Beach, including Winston’s, OB Theatre, The Harp and more.

More than 50 bands and artists will be playing, and doors open at 2 p.m.. A full list of performers and $20 passes can be found at springboardfest.com. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits such as Autism Tree Project Foundation, Pioneer Day School, and Sustainable Artists.

× Expand “Potato Field” by Ansel Adams

MASTERS OF WAR

The internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II was one of the more shameful moments in U.S. history, and two new concurrent exhibitions aim to showcase just that. Ansel Adams hardly needs an introduction, as he is arguably one of the most important photographers in American history. Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams collects his strikingly intimate photos of the day-to-day lives of Americans living in a concentration camp in California. Opening at the same time is Wendy Maruyama: Executive Order 9066, a traveling exhibition that includes wood and mixed-media works from the contemporary artist whose mother and grandmother were affected by the camps. Both exhibitions open Saturday, Jan. 12 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Center Museum (340 N. Escondido Blvd.). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission ranges from free to $8. artcenter.org

× Expand Photo by Simpatika Tryst

IN THE RONDE

Modern dance performances can often be sensual in nature, but leave it to Diversionary Theatre (4545 University Ave.) to stage one that’s overtly sexual. Based on Arthur Schnitzler’s provocative 1920’s play, La Ronde, Tryst is a new dance cabaret that explores themes of sexual connections and interludes that span across time, social classes and gender. Created by award-winning choreographer Michael Mizerany (Hot Guys Dancing, In The Va Va Voom Room) and featuring a number of notable choreographers and dancers, this looks to be a show that pearl-clutchers need not attend. Performances of Tryst begin Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. and continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $15 at diversionary.org.