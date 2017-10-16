Without Walls Festival, A Night at the Besties and Bow Wow Brunch Cruise

× Expand Photo by Landon Nordeman Without Walls Festival

WOW FACTOR

The only bad thing about the La Jolla Playhouse’s Without Walls Festival (WOW Fest, for short) is that it doesn’t happen every year. We’ll settle with every other year (the last one was in 2015) especially when the multi-venue, citywide fest has established itself as one of the premier site-specific theatre events in the country.

Created in 2010 to, as Playhouse Associate Producer Marike Fitzgerald puts it, “address the changing relationship between the audience and the art,” the WOW Fest begins this year on Thursday, Oct. 19 with nearly a dozen performances throughout the city. Highlights include Lux Boreal Dance Company’s 4x4 TJ Night at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights) at 7 p.m. and Gob Squad Arts Collective’s Super Night Shot, a film-based, audience-driven performance that begins at the Central Library (330 Park Blvd.) and weaves throughout the streets of Downtown.

“As we were programming the first two, we kept coming across pieces that really needed an urban environment,” La Jolla Playhouse artistic director Christopher Ashley told CityBeat earlier this year. “We’ve been stacking up projects that needed an urban vibe.”

Other highlights from WOW, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 21, include Marike Splint’s Among Us, an audio-theater experience that begins at Horton Plaza Park and takes patrons through Downtown, as well as Yehuda Duenyas’ virtual reality-based Cvrtain and the family-friendly scavenger hunt The Quest 3.0 at the New Children’s Museum (200 W Island Drive). We’re also partial to Incoming: Sex, Drugs and Copenhagen, So Say We All’s spoken-word event centered on uncensored military stories at Border X Brewing (2181 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan).

Prices for the Fest range from free to $35. There’s also a Family Days event that includes museums such as the Timken and MOPA providing art-based activities for families in addition to the performances. Check their website for availability and times.

× Expand Photo by Corey Hart A Night at the Besties

CITYBOAT

Toot toot! That’s the sound we’ve been making around the office for CityBeat’s A Night at the Besties, or as we now like to call it, CityBoat. A three-story yacht will be setting sail around San Diego Bay on Thursday, Oct. 19 to celebrate CityBeat’s 15th(!) anniversary and annual Best Of issue. There will be food from 20 local restaurants, including Communal Coffee, Hash House a Go Go and City Tacos, plus, an open bar, art from Sparks Gallery and casino games. And last, but certainly not least, The Creepy Creeps, The Verigolds, Leonard Patton and DJ Ideal will be providing the tunes. Boarding at Hornblower Cruises (1800 North Harbor Drive) begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 to $50 and include all food and drinks. sdcitybeat.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center Bow Wow Brunch Cruise

DOG BAYS

Speaking of yachts, there are many Halloween events around San Diego for kids and adults, but these events exclude the most important member of any household: the dog. The Bow Wow Brunch Cruise will offer a chance for four-legged friends to join the fun, with a Halloween-themed canine costume contest, a doggie buffet and a take-home treat bag. For the owners, there’s a brunch with sparkling wine, mimosas and desserts, as well as a chance to win prizes and get pet-handling tips from expert Darris Cooper. The best part is that a portion of the money from each ticket will go toward the pets and programs at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. It all starts at noon on Sunday, Oct. 22. The boat departs from Hornblower’s Grape Street Pier (1800 N. Harbor Drive). Tickets are $57.20 for children and $92 for adults. hornblower.com/bowwow