Women’s March, Portland Cello Project and San Diego Caffeine Crawl

× Expand Photo courtesy of the San Diego Women’s March Eboney Steward shows off her #WhyIMarch sign

WALK LIKE A WOMAN

By the time you read this, millions of women could be dealing with the reality that they will soon be without insurance. Millions of others may also be worrying about their own reproductive health if Planned Parenthood is, indeed, defunded in Congress.

Even before the orange man is inaugurated, this is the political reality we now live in. But as has always been the case in the U.S., there is strength in numbers. When it comes to the Women’s March on Washington, what started with a Hawaiian woman’s Facebook invite to 40 of her friends to march in Washington, D.C. to protest Trump’s election has now snowballed into an international movement. And while we all certainly can’t afford to jet to D.C. during one of the busiest weekends of the year, we can still show our solidarity at the Women’s March San Diego. Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m., the march is not so much a protest as it is a celebration of human rights. It’s a chance for all people to unite over a fundamental truth: that women’s rights are human rights.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for people to get out, do something and not feel paralyzed about what’s happening in our country,” says march organizer Sarah Dolgen. “Stand up, show up, and say, ‘Hey, I’m here and I’m not ok with this.’”

And don’t even think about staying home if you’re male.

“It’s important to say that this march is for everyone. We encourage men to come and stand with us,” says Dolgen. “It’s also a family-friendly march as well, and we really want to encourage boys to come. It’s really important that we begin to set an example for the next generation of young men in our country that it’s imperative to support women and treat them with respect.”

The march will begin with a gathering in front of Civic Center Plaza (1200 Third Ave.). It will then proceed to Broadway to Harbor Drive and end at the County Administration Building. Get full details on sdwomensmarch.com.

× Expand Image courtesy of California Center for the Arts, Escondido Portland Cello Project

STRINGS OF DESIRE

The merger of classical and pop music isn’t a new concept, though the results can vary wildly, from Apocalyptica’s chamber group interpretations of Metallica to the arena-rock Christmas prog of Trans Siberian Orchestra. Portland Cello Project’s take is both more diverse and more aesthetically pleasing, with a repertoire of material that ranges from Radiohead to Taylor Swift, and a number of collaborations with artists such as Laura Veirs and Thao and the Get Down Stay Down. They’re celebrating 10 years of string-laden innovation this year, with a stop at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. It’s the kind of recital that’ll please the hipsters and the tux-and-tails set alike. Tickets start at $30. artcenter.org

× Expand Photo courtesy of San Diego Caffeine Crawl San Diego Caffeine Crawl

COFFEE BREAK

Pub crawls are so 2000 and late. But, the San Diego Caffeine Crawl is an energetic, spot-hopping alternative. The fourth annual crawl spans from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and offers 10 one-day routes that participants can bike, walk or drive. There are both North County and San Diego options. Each route has a different set of stops, and each stop features a short presentation and a 3- to 6-ounce coffee sample that can be paired with chocolate, kombucha, tea and more. Ryan Bros. Coffee, Halcyon and Banana Dang are just a few on the list of 30 participating shops. Tickets range from $28 to $36 and include your choice of route, a swag bag and samples. Start time and locations vary by route. caffeinecrawl.com