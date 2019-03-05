Women's History Month events, March for Black Women and Mallory O'Meara

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Changed My Mind” by Elena Karavodin

ART HERSTORY

March is Women’s History Month, and March 8 is International Women’s Day. And while there are certainly plenty of events over the next month for women to celebrate, we thought we’d offer a few cultural events, as well as an annual march and book event (see the other two blurbs in this section), to help kick things off.

First up, on Thursday, March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., The FRONT Arte Cultura (147 W. San Ysidro Blvd.) in San Ysidro will celebrate International Women’s Day with the 12th annual Dia de la Mujer exhibit, which features over a dozen women artists, including CityBeat faves María Ríos Mathioudakis and Fifi Martínez.

In addition to the recent opening of the San Diego Museum of Art’s Women of the Southwest exhibition, the Balboa Park museum (1450 El Prado) will also host writer Donna DiGuiseppe, who will discuss her recent novel. Lady in Ermine: The Story of a Woman Who Painted the Renaissance, is a dramatized, but highly researched look at the life of Renaissance painter Sofonisba Anguissola. It happens Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. and tickets are $5-$10 at sdmart.org.

That same night from 5 to 10 p.m., Barrio Logan art space La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave.) will be opening its annual Venus exhibition, which will feature works from over 100 women artists working in nearly every conceivable medium and includes names such as Melissa Walter, Michelle Montrose and Nuvia Ruland, to name a few. The lineup is truly amazing and more info can be found at labodegagallery.com.

Finally, we highly encourage North County residents to check out Renegade, the newest Distiction Gallery (317 E. Grand Ave., Escondido) show that will feature the work of Encinitas-based artist Elena Karavodin, who speicializes in vivid portraits of, as she puts it, “women in control, going against the grain, and exposing their own desires and vulnerabilities.” It opens Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. and info can be found at arthatch.org.

× Expand Photo by Aaryn Belfer March for Black Women

SHOWING UP

We’re not going to guilt our readers, but we’ll just say this: If you’re showing up every year for the annual Women’s March, then you should also be showing up for the annual March for Black Women. Not only is it a great way to show true allyship in a time of political turmoil, but it’s just downright important to support Black women in their continuing struggle for true equality. All allies are welcome at the second annual march on Sunday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The march starts at the corner of Euclid and Logan Avenue. And for those interested in further ways to help, there’s also the Black Womxn Save My Life conference from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Skyline Hills Branch Library (7900 Paradise Valley Road). Check out facebook.com/M4BWSD for more info on both.

× Expand Photo by Allan Amato Mallory O’Meara

CREATURE COMFORT

Obviously, films like The Shape of Water wouldn’t exist if not for Creature from the Black Lagoon, the 1954 sci-fi horror flick which features one of the most iconic movie monsters in film history. More horrific than the creature, however, is how history has treated its creator, Milicent Patrick. Using her skills as a Disney animator, Patrick designed the creature, but she was a woman working in a sexist industry so her accomplishment was undermined by make-up artist Bud Westmore, who took all the credit. Author and horror aficionado Mallory O’Meara sets the record straight and corrects sexist wrongs in her new book, The Lady From The Black Lagoon—a fascinating deep-dive into a Patrick’s life and legacy. O’Meara will read and sign copies at Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore (5943 Balboa Ave., Ste. 100, mystgalaxy.com) on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.