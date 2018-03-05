Women's History Month, Home of the Brave and Homebrew Fest

MAKING HERSTORY

March is Women’s History Month, and March 8 is International Women’s Day. And while there are certainly plenty of events over the next few weeks for women and their allies to raise a proverbial fist, here are a few to get things started.

First, The FRONT Arte Cultura (147 W San Ysidro Blvd., casafamiliar.org/thefront) in San Ysidro celebrates International Women’s Day with the 11th annual Dia de la Mujer exhibit, which features over a dozen women artists including CityBeat faves such as Paola Viola, Anna Stump and Arzu Ozkal. The show opens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 8. The same night, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Sparks Gallery in Downtown (530 6th Ave., sparksgallery.com) will be hosting a book release and 90th(!) birthday party for local artist Lenore Simon. Her new Quest exhibition at Sparks is a must-see and the new book collects 24 of her newest digital illustrations. Both exhibitions are free.

On Friday, March 9, head north to the California Center for the Arts Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) for a concert from emerging jazz artist Bria Skonberg. Known for performing a unique blend of jazz, blues and soul, the NYC-based singer and trumpeter plays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40 at artcenter.org.

Next, from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 in Barrio Logan, La Bodega Gallery (2196 Logan Ave.) is hosting its annual Venus exhibition, which will feature works from over 100 women artists working in nearly every conceivable medium. Full lineup can be found at labodegagallery.com.

End the week on a literary note staring on Monday, March 12, with an appearance at 7:30 p.m. from author Shobha Rao at Warwick’s in La Jolla (7812 Girard Ave., warwicks.com). Rao will be discussing her heartbreaking new novel, Girls Burn Brighter, which is set in India. Then on Wednesday, March 14, poet Billiekai Boughton will be hosting a free All Women Poetry Night featuring an open mic and select readings from notable locals. It happens from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Verbatim Books (3793 30th St., verbatim-books.com) in North Park.

× Expand Photo by Jamie Lytle Home of the Brave

HOME BASE

Honor, pride, anxiety and uncertainty are emotional undertakings of serving in the military. Without pledge, military families often weather the same sentiments. Home of the Brave shares their story. Inspired by interviews with children in military families in San Diego and Honolulu, the new play portrays life on base and all that comes with it, including the relocations and deployments of a parent. Part of the La Jolla Playhouse’s 2018 Performance Outreach Program (POP), Home of the Brave is touring San Diego County schools, but there will be four public performances happening Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 at 1 and 3 p.m. at La Jolla Playhouse’s Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center (2910 La Jolla Village Drive). Tickets range from $9 to $12. lajollaplayhouse.org

× Expand Photo by Erick Pearson Homebrew Fest

FUN-RAISER

School fundraisers aren’t exactly known for being spirited affairs, especially for parents, but the third annual Homebrew Fest is definitely an exception. In addition to having samples from 35 local breweries, the event will double as a boozy fundraiser for Jefferson Elementary School. Admission includes unlimited tastings, food vendors and the opportunity to vote for favorite brews. And while this “anti-bake sale” will definitely be kid-free, the beneficiary, Friends of Jefferson, is a nonprofit that funds education and enrichment programs for Jefferson students. It happens Saturday, March 10 in the parking lot behind the Observatory North Park (2896 North Park Way) from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 for general admission and $10 for designated drivers. Visit sdhomebrewfest.com for more info.