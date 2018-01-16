Women's March, March To Empowerment exhibit and the U.S. Women's Soccer Team

× Expand Torrey Bailey Women's March San Diego

MARCH ON!

There were some concerns and questions after the inaugural Women’s March San Diego last year, none more pressing than whether women (and men, to be fair) would be able to carry that feeling of empowerment and solidarity into 2018 and beyond.

Well, one year later and after some monumental progressive victories in elections in Alabama and Virginia, it seems like we had no reason to worry.

“People who showed up that day, a lot of them had never done so before, they had never felt compelled to do activism. But since that day, they haven’t stopped showing up,” says Sarah Dolgen Shaftel, one of the main organizers of last year’s Women’s March. “If anything, I felt these people rose to the occasion and said, ‘It’s on us now.’ You see groups like Indivisible and Flip the 49th, they never stopped showing up. All these things came out of the Women’s March.”

And with the midterm elections quickly approaching, this year’s march theme of “Hear Our Vote” is all the more resonant.

“We’re working hard to champion causes that are vital to women nationwide,” says Dolgen Shaftel, who will be walking this year with Allies for Women, the organization she founded after last year’s march. “Our focus right now is on voting, because that’s the only place we can really affect change in our country. We’re very focused on the primaries and getting out young women to vote.”

This year’s Women’s March San Diego takes place on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Waterfront Park (1600 Pacific Hwy.). Speakers at the march include State Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Congresswoman Susan Davis, Councilmember Georgette Gomez and many more. There will also be performances from the San Diego Women’s Chorus and the Women’s Drum Circle. As always, the event is free, but participants are encouraged to register for the march and to vote at womensmarchsd.org.

× Expand Courtesy of Women's Museum of California A piece from March To Empowerment

SUFFRAGETTE CITY

On Jan. 21, 2017, the largest single-day demonstration in U.S. history took place: The Women’s March (see above). And while this historic demonstration highlighted gender equality, a woman’s right to her body and more, it certainly wasn’t the first of its kind. In a redone exhibit called March To Empowerment, the Women’s Museum of California (2730 Historic Decatur Road #103) examines the suffragist protests that came before. The exhibit focuses on the women who injected their voices into the national conversation and how it affected law, paying special attention to the right to vote. The expanded exhibition also spotlights the impact that communities of color had on the movement toward equal rights. March To Empowerment reopens Friday, Jan. 19. from noon to 4 p.m. and runs through 2019. Admission ranges from free to $5. womensmuseumca.org

× Expand Shutterstock U.S. Women's National Team

KICKING IT

Back in October, we all shared in a collective eyeroll when the U.S. men’s soccer team failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup. One team that never has that problem? The U.S. women’s national team, who will be in San Diego on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. to play an international friendly against Denmark at SDCCU Stadium (9449 Friars Road). Names like Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd recently led the team to a 3-1 victory against Canada, and although the Denmark game is an exhibition, the Danes are still ranked in the top 15 best teams in the world so expect them to have a chip on their shoulder. Now, if we could only pay these women the same amount as those feckless men. Hmmmmm… Tickets for U.S.A. vs. Denmark range from $25 to $250 at ticketmaster.com