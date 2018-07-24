WSOHOIDPS + GREENPEACE, Nat Diego and Yacht Rock Vol. 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greenpeace The Arctic Sunrise

Local arts org A SHIP IN THE WOODS [aka WSOHOIDPS] has been on a roll lately. In addition to the killer art events they hold at their Escondido headquarters, they recently wrapped up an excellent music and arts festival in neighboring Felicita County Park.

For anyone who missed any of the above or simply didn’t want to trek north, there’s simply no excuse to miss Ship’s latest venture, WSOHOIDPS + GREENPEACE: Art Night on the Arctic Sunrise. As if the name didn’t give it away, Ship has teamed up with the iconic environmental organization to throw a happy hour event on board, well, a Greenpeace icebreaker ship named the Arctic Sunrise. The event will be a benefit for Greenpeace’s Million Acts of Blue initiative, which is devoted to the vision of a plastics-free future.

“A SHIP IN THE WOODS has always been a supporter of environmental activism, bringing attention to new ecological solutions and discussions through art,” says SHIP co-founder RJ Brooks, who points out that the org’s music festival showcased eco artists and benefited groups like the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy Group. “We are excited to work with our friends at Greenpeace highlighting one of our favorite local artists, Ingram Ober, whose body of work has been inspired by such social activism.”

Ober will be showcasing new works from his Red/Green and now Blue Century series of works, which focuses on the dangers of plastics in the marine environment. One of the pieces, “50 Grams,” is a video in which Ober ate 50 grams of single use plastic packaging to, in his words, show “solidarity with Northern Fulmar sea birds.” There will also be live DJ sets by Scott Travis Johnston and Alejandra Frank.

WSOHOIDPS + GREENPEACE: Art Night on the Arctic Sunrise happens Friday, July 27 from 6:30 to 9:30. The Arctic Sunrise will be docked at the B Street Pier (1140 North Harbor Drive) on the south side of the pier. Admission is free and more info and RSVP link can be found at shipinthewoods.com.

AMERICA'S WINEST CITY

Indie bookstores, indie films, indie music—slap an “indie” in front of just about anything, and it becomes exponentially cooler. Indie viticulture is no exception. Cue Nat Diego, a bastion of natural wine programming and tasting events around town on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28. Natural wine emphasizes nonindustrial farming and ancestral practices of winemaking, sans chemicals and additives. The festival kicks off late Friday morning with a series of seminars on producing natural wine, followed by a big opening party that night at The Rose in South Park (2219 30th St.) that includes pétillant-naturel (natural sparkling) wines and $1 street tacos. Nat Diego continues on Saturday with tastings of over 50 natural wine producers at various locations, and concludes with a free party that evening at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights (1955 Julian Ave.). Times and ticket prices (which range from free to $60) are at natdiego.com.

COME SAIL AWAY

We’re still not entirely sure why reggae is such a perennial genre-of-choice in San Diego when yacht rock is so much better. For those tragically unfamiliar with the genre, it’s the chill brand of soft rock that was mostly produced in the ’70s by artists like The Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins and Christopher Cross. And no one is as well versed in yacht rock as DJ Claire, who will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of her signature day party at the Whistle Stop (2236 Fern St.) on Saturday, July 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. The free Yacht Rock parties were originally inspired by the viral web series of the same name, but Yacht Rock Vol. 10 is likely to be the biggest one yet so get there early and be sure to wear that nautically-inspired gear. whistlestopbar.com