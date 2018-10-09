Yes is Yes, No is No; Latin American Art Fair and Taste of North Park

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Wasn’t That Much of a Kiss” by Abraham Hernandez Romero

CLEAR LINES

San Diego Repertory Theatre’s production of Actually could not be more timely. One might say it’s even eerie. Barely a week after the heartbreaking testimony of Christine Blasey Ford and the infuriating appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Anna Ziegler’s two-person play—opening in previews Thursday, Oct. 10 and running through Sunday, Nov. 4—deals in themes of gender, race and sexual consent between two students who meet at a college party.

Along with the play, the Lyceum Space (29 Horton Plaza, near E St. and Fourth Ave.) will also host Yes is Yes, No is No, a group art exhibition that aims to visually convey artists’ experiences with consent, which includes themes of affirmative consent, sexual assault and rape culture.

“It’s kind of a difficult topic to begin with and finding artists to work within that theme,” says Yvette Roman Bañuelos, the art director at Art Unites who curated Yes is Yes, No is No. “For the artists, it’s about their personal relationship with the topic. Some talk about positive consent and how it’s better emotionally and physically when there is that. Others talk about the aftermath of consent and the kinds of trauma that happen when consent is not given.”

Keeping with the plot of the play, the artists featured in Yes is Yes, No is No are either in college or are directly involved in higher academia. Painter Abraham Hernandez Romero, for example, did a piece that explores the iconic photograph of a sailor kissing a nurse after the U.S. had won World War II. As beloved as the photo may be, the woman in the photo did not consent to kiss the sailor and later said “I wasn’t kissing him. He was kissing me,” a fact that is often overlooked.

Other artists showcasing in Yes is Yes, No is No include Anna Siqueiros, Sheena Rae Dowling, Ghostbuns and more. There will be a public opening from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 followed by a performance of Actually. The art exhibition is free, but tickets to Actually range from $21 to $61. Times and dates vary. sdrep.org

× Expand Latin American Art Fair

FAIR PLAY

The Latin American Art Fair started four years ago with a simple mission: to bring the best of Latin America arts to San Diego. But it has evolved into something much more broad. In addition to the 70 exhibits featuring hundreds of artists, there will also be plenty of other things to see, do and consume at the free event. There will be a variety of Latin American-inspired cuisine provided by award-winning chefs, as well as beverages from local craft breweries and wines from Baja California. Held at the Bread & Salt building (1955 Julian Ave.) for the first time, there will also be musical and dance performers from Peru, Guatemala, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Tijuana. It happens from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14. latinamericanartfairsd.com

× Expand Taste of North Park

HOME COOKING

North Park is home to many businesses, including CityBeat, as well as some of the best food and drink in town. Still, it’s rare to have the chance to try nearly all of them in one day. Taste of North Park will offer over 40 food tastes from local restaurants such as Tribute Pizza, City Tacos, Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream and more. For those looking for beer, there will be samples available from 16 craft brewers including Mike Hess Brewing, Artifex Brewing and Rip Current. There will also be live music, art and boutique specials throughout the neighborhood. It all happens Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $50 and can be purchased online at explorenorthpark.com.