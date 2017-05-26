West Coast is still king

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dyer Locally-brewed canned IPAs: Pizza Port’s Pickleweed Point, Bitter Brothers’ Little Brothers Citra, Mother Earth’s Power of Love and Rip Current’s Off the Lip

While hazy IPAs still dominate conversations in the beer community, San Diego remains at the top of the heap when it comes to the more traditional West Coast style. Hype probably only drives a small sliver of the beer market, but there are a lot of great locally-brewed and canned IPAs just out for the summer season that deserve some recognition.

Bitter Brothers has been open in Bay Ho since January 2016, but it has just entered the canning game. The first batch of packaged beers features four tasting room favorites such as the Golden Child Hefeweizen, Prodigal Son IPA and the Family Tart Berliner Weisse. But it is the over-achieving Little Brother Citra IPA that stands out. At just 4.75 percent ABV this little session crushes with huge citrus aroma and full-fruited hop flavor. Although this one is a little on the cloudy side, make no mistake—it’s a West Coast through and through, and a great addition to any ice chest on a summer afternoon.

Mother Earth Brew Co.’s latest release from its “Resinator” series is the Power of Love IPA. The purple cans are hard to miss on the shelves, and, according to one store I went to, hard to keep on them as well. Power of Love is a little bit of the old with a little bit of the new—its caramel-copper color and balanced malt bill recall earlier IPA traditions, while a modern hop profile fights off any cloying sweetness associated with more malt-forward IPAs. This beer is a nice reminder of how balanced IPAs can be truly delicious.

It should be no surprise the Pizza Port would be mentioned on any list of great summer IPAs. I have not been able to go without the just-released Pickleweed Point in my fridge since its release a few weeks ago. Pickleweed is an oatmeal IPA—brewed with oats—that delivers a softer, creamier mouthfeel than more traditional West Coast IPAs. Many Northeast IPAs are also brewed with oats, but with its clear, golden hue and bitter finish, Pickleweed Point is yet another West Coast winner from Pizza Port.

If there is one local IPA that I’d say is a not-to-miss this summer, it’s Rip Current Brewing’s Off the Lip IPA. Its current 3.83 (out of 5) rating on Untappd is a crime against good taste—this is the kind of IPA that wins medals. Its hop profile is intense, with—as claimed on the can—multi-session dry hopping at four intervals. This results in a beer with a floral aroma and tropical fruit flavors. It’s a West Coast IPA that vastly outperforms most of the trendy haze-bombs many beer bros line up for, and is available at bottle shops sans hassle or hype.

These are just a few of the outstanding and under-recognized IPAs local brewers are cranking out for the hot months ahead. What’s more, they are reminders that although there is a lot of innovation and creativity at work on hazy IPAs, the West Coast is still the best coast.